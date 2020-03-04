Local News
Six Nations brothers fighting to keep family home

March 4, 2020 358 views
Jesse Maracle outside his family’s home. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Donna Duric Writer Two Six Nations brothers are fighting to keep their family home after their late father’s non-native spouse has put the home up for sale. Jesse Maracle, son of the late councillor Wray Maracle, who passed away last year, came to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) last week with a petition containing 970 signatures supporting his fight to prevent his late father’s spouse Sheila Rafferty from selling the family home on Bicentennial Trail. Maracle accused Rafferty of ignoring the late councillor’s will which states he and his brother Ryan have the first option to purchase the house. The will states Rafferty would receive half the money from any sale and the brothers get 25 per cent each. Maracle said he notified Indigenous Services Canada that he intends…

