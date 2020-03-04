Six Nations brothers fighting to keep family home

By Donna Duric Writer Two Six Nations brothers are fighting to keep their family home after their late father’s non-native spouse has put the home up for sale. Jesse Maracle, son of the late councillor Wray Maracle, who passed away last year, came to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) last week with a petition containing 970 signatures supporting his fight to prevent his late father’s spouse Sheila Rafferty from selling the family home on Bicentennial Trail. Maracle accused Rafferty of ignoring the late councillor’s will which states he and his brother Ryan have the first option to purchase the house. The will states Rafferty would receive half the money from any sale and the brothers get 25 per cent each. Maracle said he notified Indigenous Services Canada that he intends…
Related Posts
Native American journalist, activist Chuck Trimble dies
March 5, 2020 20
This undated photo provided by Judith L. Cornelius shows Chuck Trimble, a longtime Native American journalist…
It’s up to all Wet’sewet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde
March 5, 2020 21
VANCOUVER -Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says it’s up to all Wet’sewet’en people…