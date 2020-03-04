Editorial
National News

The edge of change?

March 4, 2020 4 views

It couldn’t have been a more disturbing sight. It started out as a peaceful press conference held by the Cayuga Confederacy Chiefs. It was being held in response to the very bizarre destruction of public buildings a week ago by the Cayuga Nation elected chiefs led by federal representative Clint Halftown at Seneca Lake NY. Halftown claimed it was because of safety issues as bulldozers razed the Cayuga Lake Trading gas station, the Cayuga Sugar Shop, the Ogwaksada’ Daycare and the Gayogoho:no’ School House. The destruction that greeted its people was both shocking and sad for Cayuga Nation people who lived in the community and in particular those who supported the Cayuga Nation Unity Council as opposed to Halftown’s elected council. The dispute over jurisdiction has plagued the community for…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill and Lindsay Hill, Styres’ widow at a press conference last week. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Re-trial ordered in shooting death of Jonathan Styres

March 4, 2020 10

By Donna Duric Writer An Ontario judge has ordered a re-trial for a Binbrook man accused…

Read more
It was a sea of pink at the Community Hall as the community came together against bullying on Pink Shirt Day Feb. 26.
Local News

Hundreds don pink shirts in display against bullying

March 4, 2020 9

By Donna Duric Writer It was a sea of pink at the Six Nations Community Hall…

Read more