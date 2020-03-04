The edge of change?

It couldn’t have been a more disturbing sight. It started out as a peaceful press conference held by the Cayuga Confederacy Chiefs. It was being held in response to the very bizarre destruction of public buildings a week ago by the Cayuga Nation elected chiefs led by federal representative Clint Halftown at Seneca Lake NY. Halftown claimed it was because of safety issues as bulldozers razed the Cayuga Lake Trading gas station, the Cayuga Sugar Shop, the Ogwaksada’ Daycare and the Gayogoho:no’ School House. The destruction that greeted its people was both shocking and sad for Cayuga Nation people who lived in the community and in particular those who supported the Cayuga Nation Unity Council as opposed to Halftown’s elected council. The dispute over jurisdiction has plagued the community for…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice