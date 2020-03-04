Police

TRAFFIC DELAYS IN CALEDONIA DUE TO DEMONSTRATION BLOCKADE

March 4, 2020 288 views

Temporary safety barriers to be installed at blockade locations

                                       

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Haldimand County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising area motorists to be aware of potential traffic delays in Caledonia, Haldimand County due to ongoing solidarity demonstrations affecting the Highway 6 by-pass and surrounding roadways.

 

Demonstration blockades have resulted in the closure of the Highway 6 by-pass between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia.

 

In collaboration with the OPP, the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario has placed temporary barriers at the blockade locations for public safety purposes.

 

Public safety remains paramount during this demonstration event. The potential for changing weather and road conditions in the area may cause dangerous conditions and, as a result, the temporary barriers will provide an additional safety measure.

 

Due to these closures, surrounding roadways may see an increase in traffic flow. The OPP is reminding motorists to be patient, plan ahead and obey speed limits.

 

Motorists may check for road advisory updates on OPP Twitter @OPP_WR.

