Wet’suwet’en “arrangement” could take two weeks

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach draft arrangement in pipeline dispute By Hina Alam THE CANADIAN PRESS SMITHERS, B.C.-Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and senior government ministers reached a proposed arrangement Sunday following days of discussions over a pipeline dispute that prompted solidarity protests and transport disruptions across Canada. Details of the draft deal, which centres on Indigenous rights and land titles, were not disclosed, however, and work on the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline at the heart of the dispute was set to resume Monday. Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said the talks are the start of a better relationship with the Nation. “We, I believe, have come to a proposed arrangement that will also honour the protocols of the Wet’suwet’en people and clans,’’ Bennett said in a news conference in Smithers,…



