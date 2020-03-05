Daily
National News

Protesters pack up camp at B.C. legislature after five arrests Wednesday night 

March 5, 2020 52 views

VICTORIA- Dozens of protesters at the B.C. legislature began packing up today after 17 days camped outside the building.

Ta’Kaiya Blaney says the Indigenous youth are leaving the legislature but their movement for the rights of Aboriginal Peoples continues.

Police say five people were arrested at the legislature Wednesday night and each faces a charge of mischief.

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Scott Fraser says he was meeting with a group of the protesters who refused to leave the building when their discussions ended.

The protesters want Coastal GasLink to leave the traditional Wet’suwet’en territories in northwest B.C., where the company is building a natural gas pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.

 

