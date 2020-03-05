Six Nations Police seize pills, cash in three drug raids

Six Nations Police seized a quantity of drugs, cash and paraphernalia from the Chiefswood Road raid Thursday. (Photo supplied by Six Nations Police)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have seized an undisclosed quantity of pills and cash after three separate drug raids on Six Nations Wednesday,March 4.

Five people are facing numerous charges and a child was taken into protective custody after the drug raids.

On March 4, Six Nations Police executed two search warrants at two different locations one on Mohawk Road and the other on First Line Road on Six Nations.

Police entered the Mohawk Road residence and located two females inside as well as various drug paraphernalia in plain view. Police searched the residence and a vehicle at the location.

As a result, Ruth Ann Longboat, 54, of Ohsweken, and Tanya Laforme, 45, of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, were arrested by police.

Ruth Ann Longboat was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with a recognizance condition. She was held for a bail hearing in Brantford. Tanya Laforme was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. She was released on a promise to appear.

In a second search Police raided a First Line Road home and found a man and his girlfriend inside the home with a small child. The man, Shane Longboat, 30, of Ohsweken, was arrested by police. Longboat has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He was released on a promise to appear. The woman was not arrested.

Police seized the following items from the two raids:

-an undisclosed amount of cash

-cocaine

-oxycontin

-methadone

-digital scales

In the third raid in two days Six Nations Police seized a quantity of drugs after searching a Chiefswood Road home that resulted in a man and woman facing charges Thursday, March 5, 2020.

When police entered the residence they located a man and a woman with a child inside.

Police said Evan Staats, 56, and Jenna Bomberry, 27 both of Ohsweken, were arrested.

The child was turned over to family services.

Police seized the following items at the Chiefswood Road home:

-cocaine

-oxycocet

-hydromorphone

-a digital scale

-baggies for distribution

-an undisclosed amount of cash

Evan Staats is charged with three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. He was held for a formal bail hearing in Brantford on March 6.

Jenna Bomberry, 27, is charged with three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of Trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. She was released with undertaking conditions.

