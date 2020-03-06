Daily
National News

Two Six Nations youth killed two others hospitalized in single car accident

March 6, 2020 1452 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations youths have died and two others remain in hospital after a single vehicle collision this morning (Mar. 6) on First Line Road near Tuscarora Road.

Around 6:10 a.m., Six Nations Police investigated a single motor accident and found a grey 2002 Mazda car had lost control on the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree and sustained severe damage.

The 21-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Two other passengers, an 18-year-old male and 18-year-old female, sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical attention.

All four youth are from Six Nations.
Police continue to investigate this tragic incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Inuit concerned about potential spread of COVID 19 in North

March 6, 2020 30

OTTAWA _ The Inuit Circumpolar Council says if the novel coronavirus spreads to the North, communities…

Read more
Daily

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win 

March 6, 2020 34

By Amy Smart THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER- As members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation mull a draft…

Read more

Leave a Reply