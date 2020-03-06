Two Six Nations youth killed two others hospitalized in single car accident

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations youths have died and two others remain in hospital after a single vehicle collision this morning (Mar. 6) on First Line Road near Tuscarora Road.

Around 6:10 a.m., Six Nations Police investigated a single motor accident and found a grey 2002 Mazda car had lost control on the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree and sustained severe damage.

The 21-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Two other passengers, an 18-year-old male and 18-year-old female, sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical attention.

All four youth are from Six Nations.

Police continue to investigate this tragic incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

