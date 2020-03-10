Child injured, drunk driver charged in collision

On Saturday, March 7, 2020 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Brantford Police received two separate calls from concerned citizens who observed a motor vehicle travelling dangerously on Erie Avenue. A child was reported to be a passenger in the vehicle. The callers observed that the vehicle nearly hit oncoming traffic and went up onto the curb. Community Patrol Officers attended the scene and located the vehicle unoccupied. Witnesses advised the driver had vacated the vehicle with a small child after colliding with a parked vehicle and then a tree. The driver and child were located a short distance away. Investigation revealed that the child had not been properly secured in the vehicle and the seats of the vehicle failed to be properly attached. Emergency Medical Services attended the scene, as the child received injuries from the collision and was transported to hospital. The driver of the vehicle failed to surrender her driver’s licence upon demand and was unable to provide any proof of insurance. Upon investigation, the Officer observed signs of intoxication and drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and given a demand for a Drug Recognition Evaluation as required by law. As a result of the Drug Recognition Evaluation the driver was charged. During processing, the accused was found to be in possession of a small quantity of suspected fentanyl. A 27 year old female is charged with Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm, Impaired Operation – Drug under the Criminal Code; Operation of Unsafe Vehicle, Failure to Ensure Child Properly Secured, Fail to Surrender License, Fail to Notify Change of Address under the Highway Traffic Act. The accused is also charged with Owner Operate Motor Vehicle – No Insurance under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act. The accused licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

