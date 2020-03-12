Six Nations’ Kawenni:io elementary school closing as precaution, single staff person may have come in to contact with COVID-19

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Kawenní:io/Gawení:yo Private School is closing at the end of today’s classes after a staff person self-identified as possibly coming into contact with people who attended a Toronto conference where two people came down with COVID-19.

The closure is entirely precautionary, says the principal Linda Staats.

School principal Linda Staats said the employee, who worked in the resource centre, self identified and said she just happened to be in the restaurant with others that were attending the Prospectors and Developers Conference last week in Toronto. “She talked with a couple people who were attending the conference but they were not the ones that came down with it,” she said.

Staats said Six Nations Health Services have been advised and said the employee is considered a low risk. “She has been sent home and we are cleaning the school completely. She did not come into contact with any children,” said Staats. However, she said her mother, a teacher at the school, did come into contact with children for one day.

The school is located in the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena.

Staats said a notice claiming the school had a case of coronavirus is “completely wrong.” The notice appeared on Facebook. “We are getting flooded with calls from parents and we are assuring them there is no case here and as a precautionary measure we are closing the school today and going to give it a good clean down.”

She said the school will not open until after the March Break.