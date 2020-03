Ontario has announced all public elementary, middle and highschools will close down from March 14 to April 5th 2020. All publically funded schools in Ontario will close,.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said the move is to provide safety for Ontario families. Hesaid te decision was made based on informaiton supplied by the Ontario Chief Medical officer who calle dfor a two week wait. In ontario there have been 17 new cases in the past 24 hours, seven of those travelled from the U.S..

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page