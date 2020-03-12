Six Nations Elected Council to continue travelling outside community despite COVID-19 virus

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- While major sporting and entertainment events have been cancelled worldwide and Ontario has closed all of publically funded schools in the province from March 15 to April 5, Six Nations Band Council has not answered calls questioning if band councillors will still continue to travel.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill, who was scheduled, among other things, to speak at the now cancelled Toronto Rock Indigenous Heritage night Friday, March 13th did not return Turtle Island News calls. The Rock were facing their rival the Buffalo Bandits.

The NLL announced earlier Thursday, March 12,2020 that it had suspended play. ““The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined.”

Six Nations Elected Councillors had announced several travel plans during their council session Tuesday (March 11, 2020) night. The only

councillor to refuse to travel for not only personal but community health and safety reasons was Councillor Helen Miller.

