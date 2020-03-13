Six Nations declares emergency in response to COVID-19, but no known cases in community

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill announces Emergency . (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Donna Duric

Writer

Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council has declared a community emergency in regard to COVID-19 but made it clear there are no known cases of the virus in the community.

The emergency was declared around 6 p.m. on Thursday (Mar. 12) by the Six Nations Emergency Control Group. The declaration will spur Six Nations into taking the most meaningful measures of preparedness but allows Six Nations to obtain additional resources to better prepare for the virus.

Businesses are still open but elected council is halting all of its travel outside the community, and all schools are closed until April 6.

“At this time the virus has not been detected in our community, however health officials inform us that it is not a matter of if, but when,” said Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill.

He said the emergency control group has been working around the clock to have a plan in place should the virus make its way here.

The mood over COVID-19 – the respiratory illness that began in China in late December 2019 – has shifted dramatically in North America over a matter of days, as cases continue to crop up in Canada.

Elected council has not closed the borders to Six Nations and it’s not yet known if council will continue to hold in-person meetings or if they will conduct meetings via teleconference.

Elected Council and reps from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council have been meeting as part of the Six Nations Emergency Control Group to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 here.

“The health and safety of our community comes first,” said elected Chief Hill.

The emergency was declared in response to the World Health Organization declaring Covid-19 a pandemic, he said.

The declaration will also spur Six Nations into taking the most meaningful measures of preparedness and allows Six Nations to obtain additional resources to better prepare for the virus.

“Covid-19 is an extraordinary situation which requires an extraordinary response,” said Chief Hill.

So far, experts say the virus has mainly affected older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, such as heart disease, respiratory conditions and diabetes.

Six Nations, as with other Indigenous communities, has a high prevalence of diabetes.

“We face unique issues in our community that have the potential to increase the spread and impact of the virus to our most vulnerable,” said Six Nations Health Services Director Lori Davis-Hill. “Health officials have advised we can slow this pandemic.”

She advised staying home when sick, washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, and properly covering coughs and sneezes.

“We are all responsible for the health of our community.”

She said anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to call Ohsweken Public Health at 519-445-2672 or to call your family physician ahead of time.

Immediate measures council is taking include:

-daily updates with emergency control group

-closing of all schools

-planning mental health and wellness supports for those potentially in isolation due to coming down with the virus.

“Discussions will also continue on postponing of public events and closures of public facilities and creating a community-based testing site for the virus. I am confident that together, we will get through this.”

Six Nations Fire Chief Matthew Miller said additional planning measures will take place with the emergency control group, “the biggest one being the setting up of a community testing site” and increasing the supply and use of personal protective equipment for local health care workers and emergency services personnel.

“Our biggest worry from an emergency community management standpoint in that our community is very unique in that we have a very high risk demographic that we are worried about,” he said, referring to those with diabetes. “We need to do everything possible in order to protect that demographic. To do that, we need the cooperation of the community, as well. Wash your hands, attempt to maintain social distancing and try to clean your surfaces on a regular basis.”

He recommended people obtain information on Covid-19 from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and national public health organizations.

The emergency control plan also includes provision for ensuring clean, potable water is available.

Elected Chief Hill called on youth to look after elders in the community at this time.

At Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, which neighbours Six Nations, March Break activities are remaining status quo with additional precautions in place, according to a statement.

Staff and Council travel has been suspended.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:

Wednesday and Thursday saw explosive developments in the wake of the virus’s spread, which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization Mar. 11.

Here is a rundown of local, national and international developments:

-A Hamilton doctor tested positive for the virus on Mar. 11, as have two others in the city. There are no reported cases in the City of Brantford

-U.S. President Donald Trump announced a sweeping travel ban to and from Europe, except for the United Kingdom

-The annual Little Native Hockey League set for March break was cancelled

-The NBA and NHL suspended regular season play

-The National Lacrosse League suspended all play

-An employee of Kawenni:io elementary school was at a conference where a person tested positive for the virus, prompting the shutdown of the school

-The provincial government announced the closure of all publically-funded schools for two weeks following the March break

-Six Nations followed suit and made the decision to close all schools on Six Nations for the two weeks following the March break

-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19. The Prime Minister is now in isolation for 14 days following his wife’s diagnosis

-Locally, what would have been a busy day of travel and revelry for Friday the 13th celebrations in Port Dover, has turned into a ghostly event, with barely a single motorcycle visible on the normally busy Hwy. 6 route that sees thousands of bikers ride in from across North America to participate in the celebrations

-Disney on Ice, an annual showcase of storytelling and ice dancing during March break at the First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, has been cancelled

-Iroquois Lodge remains open but there is an outbreak of influenza there

-All other public facilities on Six Nations remain open and the emergency control group will be monitoring on a daily basis whether or not to keep them open

As of press time, there were 138 COVID-19 cases in Canada.

What does it mean when a state of emergency is issued?

What is a State of Emergency? The Head of State declares a State of Emergency when he/she believes a disaster has occurred or may be imminent that is severe enough to require federal aid to supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering. A state of emergency is a situation which allows the government increase powers in the area. It can be declared for a number of reasons including civil unrest or a natural disaster. In some extreme cases it can mean that Martial law is put into effect.

