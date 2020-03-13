Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill says he is now cancelling outside travel

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill says he is cancelling all his travel in wake of the COVID-19. He told Turtle Island News Thursday night he had decided not to travel and details would be released in a press conference being held this morning , Friday March 13 2020 at the White Pines Centre.

Friday the House of Parliament announced it was being suspended.

Turtle Island News has been pressing SNEC for two weeks on its plans to protect the community from the coronavirus.

Thursday Kawenni:io Gaweni:yo Private School announced it would be closed from Thursday March 12 after a resource library staff person self-identified as possibly coming into contract with COVID-19 when she ate in a Toronto restaurant that two individuals from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada . A Sudbury man who attended the conference tested posiitive for COVID-19.

Major sporting and entertainment events have been cancelled worldwide and Ontario has closed all of publically funded schools in the province from March 15 to April 5,. Six Nations federal schools are also closed until April 5.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill, who was scheduled to speak at the now cancelled Toronto Rock Indigenous Heritage night Friday, March 13th.

He told Turtle Island News Thursday night he would not be travelling.

The NLL announced earlier Thursday, March 12,2020 that it had suspended play. ““The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined.”

Six Nations Elected Councillors had announced several travel plans during their council session Tuesday (March 11, 2020) night. The only

councillor to refuse to travel for not only personal but community health and safety reasons was Councillor Helen Miller.

