Six Nations Elected Council declares COVID-19 emergency

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Elected Council has declared a state of emergency on Six Nations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the White Pines Health Centre this morning Friday, March 13, 2020 .

The announcement comes just an hour after Parliament announced the House of Commons was suspended. The suspension comes after Prime Minister Trudeau’s wife tested positive for COVID-19. Both are in isolation.

Turtle Island News has been pressing SNEC for two weeks on its plans to protect the community from the coronavirus.

Thursday Kawenni:io Gaweni:yo Private School announced it would be closed from Thursday March 12 after a resource library staff person self-identified as possibly coming into contract with COVID-19 when she ate in a Toronto restaurant that two individuals from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada . A Sudbury man who attended the conference tested posiitive for COVID-19.

Major sporting and entertainment events have been cancelled worldwide and Ontario has closed all of publically funded schools in the province from March 15 to April 5,. Six Nations federal schools are also closed until April 5.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill, who was scheduled to speak at the now cancelled Toronto Rock Indigenous Heritage night Friday, March 13th. He told Turtle Island News Thursday night he would not be travelling.

The NLL announced earlier Thursday, March 12,2020 that it had suspended play. ““The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined.”

Six Nations Elected Councillors had announced several travel plans during their council session Tuesday (March 11, 2020) night. The only

councillor to refuse to travel for not only personal but community health and safety reasons was Councillor Helen Miller.

MORE TO COME

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page