Six Nations Police investigate work place death on Third Line

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police, the Ontario Coroners Office and Ministry of Labour are investigating the death of an Algoma MIlls, Ontario man after equipment shifted in an accident on Third Line Road.

Six Nations Emergency services were called to the Third Line home March 12th, 2020, where a worker was reported to have vital signs absent. Six Nations Police with the Fire Department and Ambulance all responded to a location on Third Line Road.

Police said the man had been assisting with securing a heavy piece of machinery onto a float when the equipment shifted during the process. The accident happened behind a private residence, and about 300 metres off the road. The man had succumbed to the serious injuries that he received. The man, 60, was from Algoma Mills, Ontario. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police requested the assistance of the Blind River Ontario Provincial Police for Next of Kin notification. Police continue to work on the investigation with the Ontario Coroners Office and the Ministry of Labour.

