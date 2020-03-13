Daily
National News

Six Nations Police investigate work place death on Third Line

March 13, 2020 261 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police, the Ontario Coroners Office and Ministry of Labour are investigating the  death of an Algoma MIlls, Ontario man after equipment shifted in an accident on Third Line Road.
Six Nations Emergency services were called to the Third Line home March 12th, 2020, where a worker was reported to have vital signs absent. Six Nations Police with the Fire Department and Ambulance all responded to a location on Third Line Road.

Police said the man had been assisting with securing a heavy piece of machinery onto a float when the equipment shifted during the process. The accident happened  behind a private residence, and about 300 metres off the road.  The man had succumbed to the serious injuries that he received.  The man, 60,  was from Algoma Mills, Ontario. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police requested the assistance of the Blind River Ontario Provincial Police for Next of Kin notification.  Police continue to work on the investigation with the Ontario Coroners Office and the Ministry of Labour.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Concerns raised over COVID 19 outbreak plans for Indigenous communities 

March 13, 2020 39

By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS Ottawa’s plans to respond to possible COVID-19 outbreaks in remote,…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations declares emergency in response to COVID-19, but no known cases in community

March 13, 2020 59

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill announces  Emergency . (Photo by Jim C Powless) By Donna…

Read more

Leave a Reply