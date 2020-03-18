Local News
Attempt to take down Hwy 6 bypass blockade fails, blockage back in place

March 18, 2020 141 views
A woman identified as Starla Myers yells no media allowed after Turtle Island News had been on scene talking to people and noticed the large number of non-natives at the site.

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless, Writers It came down, and it went back up. Within hours a road blockage along the Highway 6 Bypass came down Monday and went back up. Monday morning a group of Six Nations people removed blockage along the Hwy 6 Bypass at Sixth Line. A second one at Argyle Street/Hwy 6 Bypass blockage had been taken down by protesters who said earlier they were rolling back the blockade but it re-appeared Monday night. Protester Skyler Williams said Monday the barricade at Highway Six and Argyle street was being pulled back but the road will remain closed. He said the protest will “continue to stand for Onkwehonwe rights and sovereignty across Turtle Island.” Wooden pallets were removed but concrete barriers remained up after the group…

