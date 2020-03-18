Brant County Health Unit reports first case of Covid-19

BRANT COUNTY-The Brant County Health Unit is reporting its first positive case of Covid-19.

The health unit reported Wednesday that a female in her 40s with recent travel to Mexico has tested positive for the virus.

The health unit says this is not a case of community spread.

The woman, a resident of Brant County, arrived back at John C. Munro Airport in Hamilton from the Mayan Riviera region of Mexico on March 8.

Between March 9 and March 11 she reported to work at Woodstock General Hospital (WGH). She became symptomatic on March 11 and began to self-isolate.

The woman’s duties at WGH require her to have limited patient contact.

On March 14, she contacted the Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) to inform them of her symptoms and travel history.

BCHS tested her on March 14.

“Hospital staff took all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of staff and other patients,” the health unit said in a statement. “On March 14 and 15, BCHU (Brant County Health Unit) followed up with the individual abiding by typical case management protocols. She has been self-isolating since March 11 and will continue to do so.”

On Tuesday (March 17), the health unit told her that her test was positive for Covid-19.

The woman is currently experiencing mild symptoms and continues to self-isolate at home. BCHU has initiated case contact management. Southwestern Public Health will conduct case and contact protocols for those in their jurisdiction.

The news comes after the health unit said on Monday it was investigating 25 probable cases of Covid-19 in Brantford and Brant County.

“BCHU will notify the public of any further lab confirmed positive cases,” the unit said in a statement. “Of the 25 people being followed up on, announced on March 16, six have come back negative. We are still awaiting results for 18 tests.”

In order to decrease transmission of Covid-19, public health units across the province are now recommending that all residents practice social distancing.

Social distancing involves taking steps to limit the number of people you come in close contact with. This will help to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

Add Your Voice