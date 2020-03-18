Brantford police initiate measures to protect public and staff from COVID-19

BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police Service say it is actively monitoring all reports of COVID-19 and assessing how to best protect its officers, staff and community during the current crisis. The service is working in close partnership and collaboration with the City of Brantford and the Brant County Health Unit, and are focused on ensuring a measured and appropriate response to protect the health and safety of both our members and the greater community, the service said in a press statement Tuesday. Six Nations Police had not responded to Turtle Island News calls or released any statements by press time Tuesday. The Brantford Police Service has implemented several measures including: -temporarily modify some non-emergency services, effective immediately. These measures are aimed at protecting staff by minimizing the possibility of human to human…



