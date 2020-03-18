First Nations in northern Manitoba banning travel in and out of reserves

WINNIPEG-First Nations in northern Manitoba are putting in new regulations, including banning non-essential travel in and out of reserves, to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Grand Chief Garrison Settee of the group representing those First Nations says members are more at risk because of over-crowded households and less available medical treatment.

He also says many residents have complex health problems.

There are 15 cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba, and eight of them have been confirmed in the national lab.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, says all but one have been linked to international travel.

Officials are still investigating the other case.

The provincial government is reminding people that social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 means no groups of people in homes, playdates for children or faith-based gatherings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020

