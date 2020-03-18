Six Nations Polytechnic to deliver Apprenticeship training

Six Nations Polytechnic has become the first Indigenous post secondary institute to be approved as an apprenticeship Training Delivery Agent in Ontario. Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton announced the approval last week. Six Nations Polytechnic will deliver apprenticeship training for three trades: general machinist, cook and welder. “One in five jobs is going to be in the skilled trades in the next five years,” said Minister McNaughton. “Those are paycheques that will be waiting to be collected, hopefully soon, by new apprentices from Six Nations of the Grand River. Today’s announcement is a big step toward that goal.” The government also renewed funding of $395,000 to Six Nations Polytechnic to continue delivering pre-apprenticeship training for general machinists, cooks and welders. In the upcoming fiscal year, the…



