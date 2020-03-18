Six Nations prepares for COVID-19 arrival in community

Community emergency amid Covid-19; most public buildings closed down By Donna Duric, Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has declared a community emergency in response to COVID-19 and established a drive thru testing centre at the Six Nations Recreation complex on Fourth Line. As of press time, there are no known cases of the virus in the community. The emergency was declared around 6 p.m. on Thursday (Mar. 12) by the Six Nations Emergency Control Group. Businesses are still open but SNEC is halting all its travel outside the community.SNEC meetings will be held via virtual means, band council staff are working from home, and all schools are closed until April 6. “At this time the virus has not been detected in our community, however health officials inform us that…



