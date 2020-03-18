Time to fight a virus

It’s time to concentrate on our families. For the past several weeks protesters have been sitting at what has grown to three actual protest sites blocking access to the Highway 6 Bypass around Caledonia. Tuesday it temporarily beame 4 when a temporary protest went up across rail lines on Third Line. The bypass protests began on Feb. 24, with the idea of supporting the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs in their battle with Canada for recognition. The call to arms resulted in blockades country wide from highways to railways to ports of call. It hit the economy and that triggered the federal government to finally take notice of Indigenous hereditary leadership that had been in place long before anyone thought of Canada as a country. Talks went on for two weeks and…
