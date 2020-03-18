To Our Readers: Yes we are here

The country is in a health crisis and everyone is being told to stay home, guard against COVID-19 and be prepared with all needed supplies to outlast the virus that is causing havoc world wide. Institutions are closing, others are implementing measure to ensure their health safety and businesses are worried will they still be here when the crisis comes to an end. During a crisis populations turn to their media. TV viewing booms as consumers ramp up media consumption to stay informed as well as to kill time. Social media will undoubtedly become as popular as tv for searching out any information on the virus and how to combat it and when will life return to normal. During this period Turtle Island News will do its best to remain…
