B.C. First Nation chief closes border at Kingcome Inlet to keep out COVID 19 

March 19, 2020 67 views

VICTORIA- A British Columbia First Nation of about 120 people and accessible only by boat or float plane has closed its borders to outsiders in an effort to keep out the novel coronavirus.

Chief Willie Moon of the Dzawad’enuwx First Nation Council says it’s his duty to protect the health of his community members, which includes many elderly people with health conditions.

The Dzawad’enuwx First Nation is located at Kingcome Inlet, a secluded village near the north end of Vancouver Island that is about 290 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Moon says the council is prepared to call the RCMP to remove non-residents who come to Kingcome Inlet without band authorization.

Some Manitoba First Nations have also called for essential travel in and out of their communities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Moon says the council has yet to remove anybody from the community and so far there are no cases of COVID-19 in Kingcome Inlet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020.

 

 

