Wet’suwet’en supporters’ Hwy 6 Bypass road block gone, road not opened yet

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The five week long Highway 6 Bypass barricade has come down.

Three barricades were put in place February after RCMP moved in to Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a B.C, Supreme court injunction awarded to Coastal GasLink that would have allowed construction work to resume along the Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’an territory in northern B.C..

Wet’swuwet’en supporters themselves quietly removed the barricade Thursday morning .

Within hours protests were launched nationwide blocking highways, rail lines, ports of call and more.

The Six Nations support action shut down the Highway 6 Bypass blocking traffic at three points.

All materials and blockages along the bypass were quietly removed Thursday morning.

MORE TO COME..

