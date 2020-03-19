How Covid-19 is affecting First Nations across Canada

Six Nations Community Emergency Management Services are preparing for when COVID-19 hits the community by setting up a drive through COVID-19 testing centre at the Six Nations recreation complex on Fourth Line in front of the community hall. Home paramedic testing program is being established and a COVID-19 hotline call centre. Other initiatives are being established to assist to the community.

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless

Writers

The Mohawk community of Kahnawake reported its first case of Covid-19 on Mar. 18, believed to be the first on-reserve case in the country. The case is in a physician who worked at the Kateri Memorial Hospital Center in Kahnawake.

The woman visited New York with her husband and from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9. She worked at the hospital on Mar. 11. Her husband began developing symptoms, according to K103.7, on Mar. 15 and she developed symptoms on Mar. 17.

She worked for four days before showing symptoms.

The hospital director, Lisa Westaway, says there is no risk to patients, staff or the Kahnawake population in light of the positive case.

Canada’s most populated Indigenous community, Six Nations of the Grand in southern Ontario, was among the first to declare a community emergency on Mar. 13, two days after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus (also known as SARS-Cov-2) outbreak a pandemic.

So far all schools and public buildings on Six Nations have shut down but businesses remain open.

Six Nations Elected Council has suspended travel and in-person council meetings, and all but essential council staff are working from home. The band office doors are closed to the public with staff interacting by email and phone.

Six Nations Elected Council plans to unveil a Web site, Facebook page and Twitter site devoted specifically to its response to Covid-19. That announcement was set to come on Mar. 19.

There are no known cases on Six Nations but its neighbouring county, Brant County, reported its first positive case on Mar. 18.

Elsewhere, reserves across the country are closing their borders.

The Oneida First Nation near London, Ont. has closed its borders.

Two other First Nations in British Columbia have closed their borders to prevent the spread of Covid19 in their communities. First Nations in northern Manitoba have also banned travellers in and out of their reserves.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs declared a state of emergency over Covid-19 for all 62 of the First Nations it represents.

Reserves across the country have said they are not equipped to deal with Covid-19.

“First Nations in Manitoba do not have the physical housing ability to socially isolate, and have unique infrastructure challenges that requires clear and decisive action for the safety of First Nations citizens, especially elders and youth,” Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said in a news release.

It’s a problem echoed by many reserves across Canada – that crowded living conditions in First Nations will prevent proper self-isolation should anyone come down with the illness on reserve. First Nations are considered at heightened risk in the coronavirus outbreak because of difficult living conditions. The 1.4 million indigenous people in Canada have higher levels of poverty and a lower life expectancy than other Canadians.

“We’ve closed the community border to outsiders. It means that only essential travelers, emergency personnel, are allowed in and out,” Chief David Monias of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba told Reuters.He said other First Nations, including Manitoba’s Sayisi-Dene, had done the same.

“Many communities are closing their borders, using their isolation as a strength. Everybody’s scared. The threat is very real.”

In British Columbia’s Haida Gwaii, (formerly Queen Charlotte Islands), the Council of the Haida Nation said it was discouraging all non-resident travel to the islands “for the time being.” Indigenous nations land rights allow them to control who enters.

Federal officials have recognized the problems that could arise if the novel coronavirus were to get into an isolated indigenous community.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said it would be difficult to control the virus on an isolated reserve.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on March 18 a $305 million Indigenous community support fund to help fight Covid-19 on reserves to help with items including personal protective equipment and additional nursing personnel. Ottawa is also sending remote communities “temporary portable structures” to facilitate disease screening in places with housing shortages.

“We recognize that indigenous Canadians are faced with greater health vulnerabilities … than most Canadians at the best of times,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday outside his house, where he is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We’re asking for basic supplies like hand sanitizers to be made available to our communities,” said Alvin Fiddler, grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation in Ontario.

Fiddler represents 49 communities. Of that 18 have boil- water advisories, which means they lack clean drinking water at a time when governments are emphasizing the need for people to wash their hands regularly. Many of the communities are also overcrowded and lack adequate housing.

“Saying ‘Wash your hands thoroughly and self-isolate’ is completely disconnected from remote First Nations that don’t have access to running water, and the housing crisis means they can’t self-isolate,” said New Democratic Party legislator Niki Ashton, who represents rural Manitoba.

Details on when and how the funds will reach First Nations have not been ironed out.

“We need to recognize that we don’t know all the situations so far,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau. “We’re looking forward to working together very rapidly to figure out the details.”

NATIONAL CHIEF PERRY BELLEGARDE BULLETIN – March 13, 2020 – COVID-19 and First Nations

SUMMARY:

National Chief had a conference call with Prime Minister Trudeau and federal Ministers on the COVID-19 pandemic and planning and preparedness that addresses the unique situation and needs of First Nations.

National Chief emphasized the critical need for First Nations leadership to have access to reliable, immediate and accurate information regarding the pandemic and resources to ensure maximum safety and protection for their citizens.

National Chief secured a commitment that the current $100 million announced for supports can be expanded to provide for the actual needs of First Nations to respond to this pandemic going forward.

I participated in a conference call today at 4 pm ET with Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and representatives of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Metis National Council. I want to provide you information from this call as it relates to First Nations.

The call was to discuss planning and preparedness for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. This is an urgent matter for First Nations and the AFN. COVID-19 is a new form of a respiratory tract infection that the World Health Organization (WHO) has deemed to be a pandemic. A pandemic is defined by WHO as a global outbreak of a disease.

The AFN has been pressing for action that is informed by the unique situation of First Nations. The Prime Minister announced $1 billion on March 12. Of this amount, $100 million has been allocated as resources for First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

In terms of immediate action, I was clear on our needs and expectations. First and foremost, First Nations require a specific strategy and focus that reflects our unique needs and circumstances. There are 96 remote fly-in First Nation communities across Canada. We need a distinctions-based approach and the Prime Minister agreed. Minister Miller acknowledged the vulnerability of remote, fly-in communities and said the government is working towards a seamless approach.

The federal government has already announced $100 million in funding that includes First Nations, Inuit and Métis. We know that this amount may not be adequate based on our needs and circumstances. The Prime Minister stated that amount is scalable and can be expanded as required. Federal officials said First Nations should continue to use normal regional channels to access resources from departments like First Nations and Inuit Health Branch and if there are any issues the federal Minister’s office can be contacted directly.

Communication with First Nations leadership is critical during this urgent and rapidly changing situation. I stated that First Nations need full access to immediate and ongoing information. We want First Nations leadership and their officials to have access to regional health officials, and those officials must communicate on a regular basis with First Nations in their regions to share information and engage in the development of emergency planning strategies.

Accessibility is an issue for a number of First Nations. We pushed the Prime Minister and Ministers to work with provincial authorities to assess the possibility of extending winter road use in order to ensure adequate goods and services be maintained in northern First Nations. I want the federal government to ensure that Northern Stores have all necessary supplies. This includes food, water and equipment to maintain infrastructure. During this pandemic period, First Nations need full access to test kits, ventilators, masks, hand sanitizers and other necessary resources.

Prevention is our goal but in the event of an outbreak, I told the Prime Minister and Ministers that First Nations must have surge capacity for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals as needed. We need to be ready for worst case scenarios. Evacuation plans must be in place and First Nations leaders need to be involved. We need to ensure full government resources are ready to mobilize, including planes, vehicles and other resources from Department of National Defence and government departments.

I know this is a time of concern. I want to assure you that myself, the AFN Executive and all AFN staff are working to ensure the needs of First Nations are addressed and that every effort will be made to keep our people safe. I will continue to keep you informed throughout this time and will continue to advocate for the safety and security of First Nations.

Canada has reported 772 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.

