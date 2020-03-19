Daily
OPP say Highway 6 By-Pass to re-open after inspection

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Haldimand County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  says the Highway 6 By-pass has been clearned and will be open after an inspection Friday.

  Protesters cleared the area  of the barricades on the Highway 6 bypass Thursday.

OPP will work with the Ministry of Transportation to arrange the removal of the concrete barriers. This work will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020. It is anticipated the road will be re-opened, following a complete inspection of the road and bridges along the Highway 6 bypass.

The OPP thanks everyone for their patience during this road closure.  Motorists are reminded to check for road advisory updates on OPP Twitter @OPP_WR.

