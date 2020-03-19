Daily
National News

Six Nations man facing firearm charges

March 19, 2020 448 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 20-year-old Ohsweken man is facing firearm charges after Six Nations Police searched a Moccasin Trail house Wednesday.

Police said they launched an investigation of a man suspected of having unauthorized possession of a firearm on the Grand River Territory Wednesdsay.  Police executed a search warrant  at a Moccasin Trail address in Ohsweken and arrested a 20 year old man without incident.

Police seized : a 22 calibre rifle with a extended banana clip attached capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition, a  20 gauge shotgun
and .270 calibre ammunition
Kade Mackenzie Thomas, of Ohsweken has been charged with:
– Careless use of a firearm X2
– Unauthorized Possession of a firearm X2
– Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of firearm X2
– Careless storage of ammunition
The homeowner was not charged.
Kade Mackenzie Thomas was held for formal bail hearing in Brantford to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations Police restricting access to police station in light of COVID-19

March 20, 2020 24

POLICE MODIFICATIONS TO NON-EMERGENCY SERVICES SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Police Service is…

Read more
Daily

Don’t wait for Parliament, start processing applications for financial aid now: Singh

March 20, 2020 9

By Joan Bryden THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is urging the federal government…

Read more

Leave a Reply