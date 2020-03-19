Six Nations man facing firearm charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 20-year-old Ohsweken man is facing firearm charges after Six Nations Police searched a Moccasin Trail house Wednesday.

Police said they launched an investigation of a man suspected of having unauthorized possession of a firearm on the Grand River Territory Wednesdsay. Police executed a search warrant at a Moccasin Trail address in Ohsweken and arrested a 20 year old man without incident.

Police seized : a 22 calibre rifle with a extended banana clip attached capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition, a 20 gauge shotgun

and .270 calibre ammunition

Kade Mackenzie Thomas, of Ohsweken has been charged with:

– Careless use of a firearm X2

– Unauthorized Possession of a firearm X2

– Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of firearm X2

– Careless storage of ammunition

The homeowner was not charged.

Kade Mackenzie Thomas was held for formal bail hearing in Brantford to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice