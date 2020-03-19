Two Six Nations men facing over 400 charges, three charges pending against woman

March 19, 2020

UPDATED 5 p.m.

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Two Six Nations men are facing over 400 charges and a local woman has three charges pending against her in a combined Six Nations-Brantford Police investigation into a series of thefts that saw over $100,000 in cash stolen from ATM machines in businesses across Ontario.

Six Nations Police and the Brantford Police Service announced Thursday they collaborated on a seven month long ongoing investigation that began in September 2019 and concluded this month March 2020.

Police said since September 2019, the accused Steven Wade VanEvery and Shawn Erwin Sandy used a stolen pick-up truck to steal ATM’s from businesses all across Ontario. Police said their investigation showed in total, that VanEvery and Sandy committed 36 Break and Enters into grocery stores, nail salons, convenience stores, and other businesses, targetting ATM’s that were stolen from the businesses.

Police estimated $100,000 worth of Canadian currency had been stolen from the ATM’s inside of the businesses and business suffered an estimated $180,000.00 worth of damages. Thirteen different cities were affected by the Thefts and Break and Enters, including Brantford, London, Woodstock, Pelham, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cambridge, Kitchener, St. Catharines, Burlington, Oakville, Fonthill, and Guelph.

Police said on Saturday, March 14, 2020, working together the Brantford Police Service and the Six Nations Police Service executed several judicial authorizations at a First Line Road address on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory resulting in police seizing:

I- $45,000.00 worth of Canadian currency (approx.)

– the stolen 2015 Dodge Ram pick-up truck

– 27 Firearms

As a result of the initial investigation, Steven Wade VanEvery and Shawn Erwin Sandy were arrested and charged. The two men were held for bail hearings and are facing a number of charges.

Steven Wade VanEvery, 35, of Ohsweken is charged with:

Break and Enter with intent x36

Possession of Stolen Property over $5000.00 x28

Disguise with Intent x27

Mischief over $5000 x36

Possession of break in Instruments x27

Possession of Instruments for Breaking into Coin Operated or Currency Exchange Devices x14

Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5000 x32

Six Nations Police said as a result of the continued investigation Shawn Erwin Sandy is facing additional charges. Six Nations POlice say charges are pending against Six Nations woman, Krystal Marie Hughes, 30, of Ohsweken

Shawn Erwin Sandy, 43 is also charged with:

Careless Storage of Firearms

Careless Storage of Ammunition

Unathorized Possession of Firearms

Disqualified Drive

Charges are pending against Krystal Marie Hughes, 30, from Ohsweken. Hughes told Turtle Island News Thursday she had not been charged. Six Nations Police Acting Deputy Chief Dave Smoke said the charges are pending and should have been reflected as such in the press release issued by the Brantford Police Service. “The information regarding Krystal Hughes should have read that charges against her are pending. She was not taken into custody on the date of the incident,” he said Thursday afternoon. Charges pending against Hughes are: Careless Storage of Firearms, Careless Storage of Ammunition and Unathorized Possession of Firearms

Six Nations Inspector, Darren Montour commended Brantford investigators. “The Six Nations Police and Brantford Services have had an excellent working relationship over the years. With our communities linked so closely, it is imperative that our two services work together for the safety of our citizens. The Six Nations Police Service was asked to assist the Brantford Police Service in this lengthy investigation. We commend the work their investigators did and we were very happy to assist in any way possible. We will continue to work together on future investigations to ensure our communities safe and secure for all.”

Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis said the two services realized early in the seven month long investigation that they needed to work closely together. “It was realized early in the investigation that this would require a strong partnership with Six Nations Police. The outcome speaks to the cooperation and professionalism of the officers from both agencies and our mutual commitment to work together to address crime and keep our communities safe.” – Chief Rob Davis, Brantford Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/CST. LOGAN of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 X-2306 or Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

