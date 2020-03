News alert: Six Nations Elected Council establishing Covid-19 hotline

By Donna Duric

Six Nations Elected Council has created a Facebook page specifically for Covid-19 updates and will have a hotline specifically dedicated to Covid-19 by Monday.

The Facebook page is Six Nations Covid-19 Updates and for now, anyone seeking information on Covid-19 can call Six Nations Public Health at 519-445-2672.

A Web site dedicated to Covid-19 updates and information is expected in the coming days.

Six Nations declared a community emergency on Mar. 12, 2020 in response to the developing Covid-19 pandemic.

There are no known positive cases of the virus on Six Nations but Brant County reported its first positive case on Mar. 18 in a woman who returned from travel in Mexico.

