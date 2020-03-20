Daily
National News

News alert: Six Nations Elected Council establishing Covid-19 hotline

March 20, 2020 101 views

By Donna Duric

Writer

Six Nations Elected Council has created a Facebook page specifically for Covid-19 updates and will have a hotline specifically dedicated to Covid-19 by Monday.

The Facebook page is Six Nations Covid-19 Updates and for now, anyone seeking information on Covid-19 can call Six Nations Public Health at 519-445-2672.

A Web site dedicated to Covid-19 updates and information is expected in the coming days.

Six Nations declared a community emergency on Mar. 12, 2020 in response to the developing Covid-19 pandemic.

There are no known positive cases of the virus on Six Nations but Brant County reported its first positive case on Mar. 18 in a woman who returned from travel in Mexico.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Statement from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy on COVID-19

March 20, 2020 160

Haudenosaunee Confederacy on COVID-19 March 20, 2020

Read more
Daily

Six Nations Police restricting access to police station in light of COVID-19

March 20, 2020 117

POLICE MODIFICATIONS TO NON-EMERGENCY SERVICES SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Police Service is…

Read more

Leave a Reply