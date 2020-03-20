Six Nations Police restricting access to police station in light of COVID-19

POLICE MODIFICATIONS TO NON-EMERGENCY SERVICES

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Police Service is taking steps to “minimize the threat of COVID-19 with restricted access” to the Six Nations Police Station on Fourth Line Acting Deputy Chief Dave Smoke announced Friday March 20.

He said police are asking members of the public to restrict attending the Six Nations Police Station at 2112 Fourth Line Road, Ohsweken, unless absolutely necessary.

Police are trying to protect Six Nations Police staff by minimizing the possibility of virus transmission between human contact. Community members considering visiting the station are asked to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19, and refrain from attending if any signs of illness are evident.

Non-emergency services such as criminal background checks, record checks or general information will not be conducted until further assessment and notice. In-person Police Record Check applications and Freedom of Information requests will also not be accepted until further assessment and notice.

Community members should consider calling the Six Nations Police non-emergency line 519-445-2811 or the Six Nations Police Administration line 519-445-4191 for any non-emergency policing requests or calls for service for non-emergency crimes, including property damage under $5,000, fraud and thefts from vehicles.

The public is reminded to always call 9-1-1 in emergencies or critical situations, but be aware that Six Nations Police Officers may be wearing protective equipment such as gloves and masks when they attend calls. These are measures to ensure that the Officers protect themselves so they are able to best serve the Six Nations community.

