Man arrested in death of western Alaska girl 

March 24, 2020 53 views

ANCHORAGE, Alaska- Authorities in Alaska say an 18-year-old man is under arrest, suspected in the murder and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl who went missing in a small western Alaska village.

Alaska State Troopers say the man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Ida Aguchak, of Quinhagak. The body of the girl nicknamed “Girlie” was found in the village dump March 23 after she was reported missing a few hours earlier.

Online court records indicate the man has not been charged as of Monday afternoon, but troopers say they would forward charges of first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a minor, kidnapping and tampering with evidence to prosecutors.

After the girl’s body was located, tribal police secured the scene and troopers arrived in the village from Bethel, authorities said. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation assumed control of the investigation.

Quinhagak is a mostly Yupik community of about 700 people located

71 miles (114 kilometres) southwest of Bethel.

