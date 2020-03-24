Daily
National News

Six Nations firefighter test negative for COVID-19

March 24, 2020 59 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-  A Six Nations firefighter  test for COVID-19  is negative.

Six Nations communications officer Candace Lickers said Tuesday  the results came back negative.

Eighteen Six Nations firefighters and staff were put on isolation Sunday after a firefighter who had travelled recently became ill. The firefighter was tested for COVID-19 and results Tuesday cleared him.

The 18 firefighters had been in isolation in homes and at Station One. Details of when they will return to work have not been released.

There are NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Six Nations.

Lickers said  more information will be coming in a video update to be released sometime this evening.

 

