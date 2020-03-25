Brantford Street Crime Unit Arrests Four Men From the GTA and Seizes over $900,000 of Illicit Cannabis

Brantford Police seized $900,000 in Cannabis during a raid Wednesday, March 18th at a city warehouse. (Brantford Police supplied Photo)

March 25, 2020

BRANTFORD- Brantford City’s Street Crime Unit arrested four men Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, after a raid on a warehouse in the city.

The arrests came after the Brantford Police executed a Cannabis Act Search Warrant at a Brock Street commercial warehouse within the City of Brantford.

Officers seized approximately 3,675 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of $927, 540 . Four men were arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act Section 12(4)(a). To cultivate, propagate or harvest, or to offer to cultivate, propagate or harvest, a cannabis plant that is from a seed or plant material that they know is illicit cannabis: Police charged a 31 year old man from Scarborough,

a 27 year old man from Toronto, a 23 year old man from Markham, and a 35 year old Toronto man.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Add Your Voice