HALDIMAND COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES WORKER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A Haldimand County emergency services staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member, who is not a resident of Haldimand, was tested outside of the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit’s district. The patient is recovering at home in self-isolation, and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is following up with anyone who may have been in close contact.

“This news may be unsettling, but it isn’t a shock. Like so many other communities, we’ve been preparing for this scenario. The Health Unit has initiated its case management protocol and are in constant contact with our Emergency Operations team,” said Haldimand County Mayor Ken Hewitt. “We’re leveraging all possible resources to combat this virus and protect the health and safety of frontline workers, our staff and our community,” he added.

Haldimand County, working in partnership with public health, hospitals, community health centers & physicians has mobilized the necessary resources to respond to COVID-19. Haldimand-Norfolk’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai has emphasized that the health unit is well equipped to employ public health management protocols for a case of this nature.

Mayor Hewitt is encouraging residents to follow directions from local and provincial healthcare authorities, including practicing social distancing and avoiding non-essential trips into the community.

For up-to-date public health information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and updates from the Medical Officer of Health, visit the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit’s website.

For local information about the COVID-19 pandemic – including facility closures, program cancellations, meeting postponement & visitation restriction information – visit HaldimandCounty.ca/covid-19/ or NorfolkCounty.ca/covid-19.

