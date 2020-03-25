Local News
Helping our own

March 25, 2020 84 views
April Powless fills a box with supplies that will be delivered free to Six Nations elderly. Mohawk Towing launched the program to help out Six Nations during the COVID-19 crisis...See story page 5 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Mohawk Towing giving back to the community during COVID-19 crisis By Josh Giles Writer It’s been a tough news cycle recently, with the COVID-19 virus going around and people being worried about how they’re going to get their food. But at Mohawk Towing owner Jesse Porter and a group of volunteers have been going above and beyond to do their part to help out the community, and in the process getting everyone to come together to help. Making runs to the store daily for a week, the team have been trying to make living at home a lot easier for the elders of the community, and have helped inspire more people to do so by creating care packages filled with various foods and paper products. “There’s individuals who scour four…

