OPP recover body of boy who fell into Lake Erie near Nanticoke

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) have completed a search for a 9-year-old boy who had fallen into the waters of Lake Erie off the shoreline of Peacock Point in Nanticoke, Haldimand County, Ontario in February.

An OPP Marine Unit recovered the body of 9-year-old Alex Ottley Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at approximately 1:19 p.m., after a resident contacted OPP after spotting something in the lake.

An OPP Marine Unit member attended the area in a vessel and located the body of Alex Ottley, east of where he was last seen, and approximately 40 metres from the shoreline.

On Saturday February 15, 2020 at 4:35 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Peacock Point where it was reported two children had fallen into Lake Erie. OPP learned that an 8-year-old male and a 9-year-old male were on the ice edge when a wave swept them into the lake.

A 10-year-old female who was with the boys, ran up to the roadway and flagged down a vehicle for help. A man and woman from the vehicle went out onto the ice to the water’s edge and were able to rescue the 8-year-old male.

The 9-year-old male, identified as Alex Ottley, did not resurface.

OPP conducted a search and recovery operation, which continued for 11 days, utilizing USRU members, OPP helicopter, OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Unit and uniform members, however, the body was not recovered.

A post mortem is scheduled for March 25, 2020 in Toronto.

