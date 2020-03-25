Local News
Six Nations Firefighter tests negative for COVID-19

March 25, 2020 57 views
Six Nations Fire Station One was cleaned and firefighters put in isolation as a precaution when a firefighter who travelled recently was ill. The firefighter’s test for COVID-19 has come back negative for the disease. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless, Writers A dozen Six Nations firefighters were in isolation over the weekend as they awaited the COVID-19 test results of one firefighter, who has since tested negative. There were 12 firefighters, including the fire chief, in isolation after one had a possible exposure to the virus. The Turtle Island News has also learned at least eight other community members are awaiting test results but questions regarding those potential cases have not been answered. The negative results for the firefighter were confirmed Tuesday in an email to the Turtle Island News. “As of right now, yes, the test results did come back negative – more updates forthcoming,” wrote Six Nations of the Grand River Communications Officer Candace Lickers. Fire Chief Matthew Miller said in a…

