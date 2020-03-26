Daily
Pickering Man arrested in connection with double homicide in Brantford

March 26, 2020 83 views

BRANTFORD , ONT- A Pickering man has been arrested in the double homicide of a couple in Brantford last year that saw a Six Nations woman killed. The Ontario Provincial Police, Brantford Police and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch have arrested Kareem Zedan, 22, of Pickering, in connection with the double homicide in Brantford last summer. On July 18, 2019, Dorothy Lynn VanEvery, 62, and Larry Reynolds, 64, were found dead in their home on Park Road South in Brantford. Zedan was arrested in Thunder Bay on March 24. He is charged with two counts of first degree murder. Zedan is in custody with a scheduled appearance by video before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford on Apr. 2, 2020. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is…

