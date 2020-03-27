Daily
Grand River Conservation Authority Issues Water Safety Caution For Weekend

GRCA Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety – Caution urged around local waterways due to rainfall in the forecast

Widespread precipitation is expected across southern Ontario through the weekend with a risk of localized thunderstorms on Sunday. This system is forecast to bring 25-35 mm of rainfall to much of the Grand River watershed.

While there is very little snow remaining, ground conditions are saturated, which will increase runoff associated with this event. No significant flooding is expected; however, river flows will be higher than normal, increasing the safety risk around local waterways.

The Grand River Conservation Authority’s (GRCA) major upstream reservoirs will be used to manage runoff during this event.

Stay home, stay safe

All GRCA owned and managed parks, natural areas and trails have been closed to the public until at least April 7 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no regular maintenance and no hazard management is being performed on these properties during this period. Accessing these properties is considered trespassing. Many of these properties are located near reservoirs, rivers and streams throughout the watershed and the public is being asked to stay away at this time due to the increased risks.

Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. With schools closed and many families home, parents are encouraged to remind their children of these hazards and keep pets away from all waterbodies.

This message will remain in effect until Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Updated flood messages will be issued, if necessary as conditions change.

