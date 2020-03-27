Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations COVID-19 Emergency Response group being tested

March 26, 2020

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations- A member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations (MCFN) COVID-19 Emergency Response Working group is undergoing testing for COVID-19.

The First Nation released a statement Thursday confirming a member of the local working group is undergoing testing. While the team member is awaiting test results, the MCFN Community Health Nurse has directed the entire team to self-isolate.

MCFN Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kailey Thomson said more information will be available once the test results are in.

The MCFN statement stressed they want to “reassure the Membership that everything will continue on as previously planned and posted, the Working Group will simply be interacting from home.”

All essential services will continue along with the Community Wellness process that is available on the MCFN website.

Remember you can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people.

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell.

Most importantly remember to stay home and only venture out for essential needs as this is our best chance at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

MCFN have provided supplies to band members and a gift card is available for off-reserve members:

if you are a MCFN member who would like to register for an off-reserve gift card, requests will only be accepted via email. Please email Kailey.Thomson@mncfn.ca or Kerri.King@mncfn.ca to request a card for your household. All callers will need to identify who resides in their household, their registry number and current mailing address.

For further information please check the MCFN our website – www.mncfn.ca

