Oneida man facing drug and alcohol charges

ONEIDA NATION OF THE THAMES, ON – A 29 year-old- Oneida man is facing alcohol and drug charges after Oneida Nation of the Thames Police responded to a traffic complaint Saturday March 21, 2020.

As a result of an investigation police located the suspect motor vehicle and confirmed that the driver had been drinking. The driver was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to the Strathroy OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of an investigation police have charged Daniel Elijah, 29, of the Oneida Nation of the Thames:

CC 320.14(1)(a) Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs CC 320.14(1)(b) Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in a London Court room on May 5, 2020 to speak to the charges.

Every day, four more Canadians are killed and 175 more are injured due to crashes related to alcohol and/or drugs. The Middlesex OPP and all our policing partners are committed to working with all our local stake holders and community partners to stop impaired driving.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, you are encouraged to contact the OPP anytime anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 911 or 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

