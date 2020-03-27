Six Nations man charged in assault of police officer responding to family dispute

UPDATED March 27, 2020 12:50 p.m.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- A Six Nations Police officer escaped injury after being attacked from behind when responding to a family dispute Wednesday March 26, 2020.

Six Nations Police were told of a dropped 911 call Wednesday, March 26, 2020 at a 5th Line Road address, with the caller reporting a possible fist fight in progress. Police arrived on scene and were told by the caller, who was the homeowner, that two male family members had been fighting. The officer was directed to the lower level of the home to investigate and intervene.

One of the men approached the responding officer from behind and punched the officer in the head area. A struggle ensued with the man as he continued to punch the officer.

The officer made several attempts to prevent the continuation of the assault and subsequently deployed a Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW) to bring the man under control. The man was arrested and removed from the residence.

Charged with Assault Peace Officer and Obstruct Peace Officer was Devon Lynley Maracle, 26, of Ohsweken.

Maracle was held for a formal bail hearing.

