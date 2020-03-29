Two cases of COVID -19 at Six Nations, security hit sentry points after crowds flood community

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Haudenosaunee men bean closing Six Nations to outsiders Sunday afternoon after Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill told all smoke shops, tobacco sales, and tobacco deliveries to cease immediately.

Anyone who did not have a status card was waved away from the community. One car sped up coming close to one of the Six Natios men directing them off the territory.

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council has taken the lead on manning entrypoints and working with a security firm hired by Six Nations Elected Council.

“This is a Haudenosaunne intiative now. Our council decided it had to close today as a result of the large traffic volume and safety of our citizens had to be considered,” said Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaugton.

OPP and a Six Nations officer, after consulting with Haudenosaunee men at Chiefswood and Highway 54 took over traffic direction at about 3:15 p.m..

Six Nations had planned to put up check points at eight entryways to the community Tuesday. Those plans were pushed aside after Elected Chief Hill said all tobacco related industry should close immediately.

The announcement on the barricade created a deluge of people hitting the community driving from tobacco shop to shop in search of products and hoard buying. Haudenosaunee men began checking people coming into the community Sunday, March 29, 2020 after the flood of non-residents decended on the community lining up at convenience stores, clogging local roadways in search of tobacco products with at least one accident occurring at Sixth Line and Chiefswood.

Entry points at other areas of the community were also blocked.

Sunday Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill announced there are two confirmed cases if COVID-19 at Six Nations.

He also called in a radio address on CKRZ Sunday March 29th 2020 for all smoke shops to close and tobacco sales and deliveries to cease immediately.

Public Works director announced anyone coming to Six Nations for shopping or travel will be stopped . He said there will be eight entry points blocked. He is asking local business to donate any masks or protective equipment at public works office.

Add Your Voice