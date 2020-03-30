Six Nations police officer positive for COVID-19

On March 28, 2020, a Six Nations Police officer tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The officer had been in self isolation since March 17, 2020, and currently remains isolated. The self isolation was the result of contact with a family member who had returned to Canada from the U.S.

The officer is deployed to a plainclothes unit in the police service. Due to early self isolation he did not pose a risk to the public.

Six Nations Police want the public to know that they are taking COVID-19 very seriously. While Policing services continue on Six Nations, the public is reminded to be aware that Six Nations Police Officers may be wearing protective equipment such as gloves and masks when they attend calls. These are measures to ensure that the Officers protect themselves so they are able to best serve the Six Nations community.

Stay Healthy and Stay Safe.

