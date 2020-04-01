COVID-19 now at Six Nations

Six Nations has 3 positive COVID-19 cases, reserve access restricted, Six Nations moves to contain spread of COVID-19 By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless Writers Covid-19 has hit Six Nations, and three people have now tested positive for the virus. Six Nations is now increasing measures to reduce the spread of the virus in the community. Roadway checkpoints have gone up in eight locations around the community. Access to Six Nations has been restricted to members and essential workers only, non-essential businesses have shut down, and three people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The latest case, announced Monday, Mar. 30, had been isolating upon becoming symptomatic. Ohsweken Public Health is now tracing all contacts of the positive cases. Two other positive cases were confirmed in the community…



