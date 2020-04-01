COVID-19-the end of the handshake, hug and…

No matter where you live you live in a ghost town of what used to be. Daily numbers of those that perished etching fear into your mind, numbers of those infected rising..little is said about those that actually fight and survive. And that’s the message we all need to hear now. No one knows how much longer the COVID-19 world will go on. It may be months, not weeks of living a limited lifestyle feeling as if we are in lockdown. It will continue for some time before life returns to a new normal. Because life will change after COVID-19. There will be no more life as normal. Handshaking will likely be gone. Always wonder if the novel cornavirus will haunt us existing on our skin. If we sneeze will…
