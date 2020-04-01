Local News
ticker

Indigenous dancers Praying and dancing to heal the world

April 1, 2020 65 views
March 21, 2020, photo provided by Lynn Maday Bigboy shows singers and dancers at a social-distancing powwow outside the Bad River Casino in Ashland, Wis. (Lynn Maday Bigboy via AP)

If you stop for a moment, listen to the silence, you may hear the far off sound of jingles. That’s coming from Indigenous dancers across North America who have started their own movement to help heal the world. Jingle Dancers have been dancing and posting their healing dances to social media to bring healing help amid the Covid-19 pandemic. From across the United States and Canada videos of jingle dancers trying to helpwent viral. In Prince Albert Barb Anne Garvin organized a dance to heal the area. “No one did it in Prince Albert,” said Barb Anne Garvin, a jingle dance instructor and knowledge keeper. “So, that’s what we did up in Kinsmen Park, to initiate that healing.” She asked elder Rose Bird to come out and say the prayer…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ontario Northland Rail passenger service suspended

April 1, 2020 49

(Toronto, ON, March 31, 2020) – Early today, Ontario Northland suspended passenger service between Cochrane and…

Read more
Daily

Man faces murder charges in deaths of Saskatchewan boy and grandparents 

April 1, 2020 55

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.- A Saskatchewan man is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths…

Read more