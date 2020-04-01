Indigenous dancers Praying and dancing to heal the world

If you stop for a moment, listen to the silence, you may hear the far off sound of jingles. That’s coming from Indigenous dancers across North America who have started their own movement to help heal the world. Jingle Dancers have been dancing and posting their healing dances to social media to bring healing help amid the Covid-19 pandemic. From across the United States and Canada videos of jingle dancers trying to helpwent viral. In Prince Albert Barb Anne Garvin organized a dance to heal the area. “No one did it in Prince Albert,” said Barb Anne Garvin, a jingle dance instructor and knowledge keeper. “So, that’s what we did up in Kinsmen Park, to initiate that healing.” She asked elder Rose Bird to come out and say the prayer…



