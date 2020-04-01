Ontario Northland Rail passenger service suspended

(Toronto, ON, March 31, 2020) – Early today, Ontario Northland suspended passenger service between Cochrane and Moosone, Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald applauds this action, stemming the flow of potential Coronavirus carriers into the Mushkegowuk communities.

“I am relieved that Ontario Northland made the decision to suspend the passenger service after hearing the concerns of the Mushkegowuk Council,” said Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald. “It is important to ensure that there are accessibility protections in place for the members of the First Nation communities on the James Bay coast. The coronavirus could easily overwhelm First Nation communities if we do not take extreme measures, and Ontario Northland has listened and taken direct action for the protection of all.”

Ontario Northland announced the temporary suspension of passenger rail service between Cochrane and Moosonee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective April 7. A press release issued by the company on Wednesday reads, “The safety and health of our passengers, employees, customers and communities we serve is our top priority. “This is a temporary measure, due to heightened concern for remote communities that are especially vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.”

Ontario Northland made the decision to suspend the Polar Bear Express service after consultations with the province, Mushkegowuk Council, Moose Cree First Nation, the Town of Moosonee and the local health authority. It will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

Wednesday’s announcement comes in the wake of last month’s reduction in service between Cochrane and Moosonee to two days per week.In the meantime, freight service between Cochrane and Moosonee will continue as scheduled, ensuring the transportation of essential supplies, including food, medical supplies, building materials, fuel and equipment.

Passengers with reservations beyond April 6, will be contacted by Ontario Northland and fully reimbursed.

“I acknowledge the work of the Mushkegowuk Council, Ontario Northland, the Mayor and the province during this crisis and collaborating with First Nations leadership for the benefit of all. We need to act in cooperation and take serious actions in order to preserve health and save lives,” said Regional Chief Archibald.

Ninanaskamon!

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald

