Schools closed til May

Six Nations schools will not be opening April 6th as originally planned. Ontario says it will extend school closures until May 4 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier Doug Ford confirmed the decision at a press conference Tuesday March 31 2020 saying he is following the advice of medical experts.Earlier this month, Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered schools closed for two weeks following March break, and the premier said last week schools will not be reopening April 6. School boards across the province have been working on plans to help children learn from home. all Grand Erie elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students and staff until May 4. The closure includes all Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education sites as well as GELA (Grand Erie Learning Alternatives)….



